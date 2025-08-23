Bhubaneswar, As heavy rain lashed Odisha on Saturday, the IMD has forecast more downpour in the next few days as a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around August 25. Heavy rain lashes Odisha, IMD forecast more downpour till August 27

Several districts, including Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda and Bargarh, have received heavy rainfall, leading to rise in water level in rivers like Baitarani. The water level in the Mahanadi river is also likely to swell as its upper catchment areas received heavy downpour in the last 24 hours, officials said.

The authorities of the Hirakud Dam on Saturday opened eight sluice gates to regulate the water level in the reservoir. The water level at Hirakud reservoir was 621 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet, an official said.

With heavy rainfall in Sundergarh and Keonjhar districts, the water level of the river Baitarani also swelled and touched the danger mark of 18.33 metre near Akhuapada, raising flood fear in Bhadrak district.

The water level of the Subarnarekha river at Rajghat is presently at 7.13 metre and is likely to cross the warning level of 9.45 metre by 0900 hours on August 24, an official statement said.

Balasore district to be on alert for the rising water level of Subarnarekha river, an official said.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda and Bargarh districts on Saturday night and Sunday morning. It has also warned of heavy rainfall in 20 other districts.

The Saturday evening bulletin of IMD said: "A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts around August 25. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to pound many areas of the state up to the morning of August 28."

The weather agency has issued orange and yellow warnings for different areas during the period.

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner in a letter to all district collectors, has asked them to remain on alert as per the IMD forecast and start action in the field.

Director of Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty said that during this monsoon season , the state has received a cumulative rainfall of 803.3 mm against its normal average of 831 mm, registering a minus 3 per cent rainfall so far.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.