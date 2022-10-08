Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai | Video

Several parts of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging amid incessant rainfall and thunderstorm on Friday night, leading to the disruption of normal life. In a video posted by news agency ANI, Mumbai's Hindmata area in Dadar can be seen waterlogged with car tyres submerged under water.

Mumbai saw a sudden downpour since Friday morning and severe thunderstorms the night. Roads in Andheri were waterlogged due to which the traffic police had to close the subway for more than an hour on Friday.

Several areas in Kalyan-Dombivli were also inundated - Dombivli (East) railway station, Gandhi Nagar, Milapnagar, Ambikanagar, Star Colony, Ramnagar, Ayregaon and Bhopar were particularly badly hit.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and the surrounding districts of Thane, Palghar and the Konkan region for the next two days.

According to the data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s Mesonet system, several locations in south Mumbai and the northern suburbs received between 40mm and 70mm rain till 6 pm on Friday, while Dombivali in Thane district recorded the highest at over 100mm.

The IMD's regional forecasting centre in Mumbai on Friday attributed the showers to several synoptic developments, including an upper air cyclonic circulation which originated in the Bay of Bengal earlier this week. “This has activated a weak offshore monsoon trough which is lingering off the coast of Mumbai, and wind patterns are favourable to transport and dump the moisture over the MMR [Mumbai Metropolitan Region],” an official said.

Meanwhile, heavy rain also lashed several parts of Delhi on Friday night. The IMD had predicted the national capital to have generally overcast weather and receive light rainfall, with the air quality expected to remain in the satisfactory category.

On Saturday morning, the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 87 at 7am in the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.