Heavy rainfall alert issued for Himachal Pradesh from Thursday

Himachal Pradesh meteorological department has issued a heavy rainfall alert in the state and a yellow warning for seven districts of the state. Lower and middle hills of the state are likely to receive heavy rainfall in isolated places from Thursday onwards.

MeT director Manmohan Singh said on Monday that rainfall occurred at a few places in last 24 hours.

“Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at various parts of the state from July 25,” he said.

Highest rainfall was recorded in Jubbar Hatti, 20 kilometres from Shimla, with 33mm rain, followed by Dharamshala of Kangra district, which received 27mm rainfall.

Kasauli of Solan district received 21mm rainfall and Amb of Una district received 25mm while Shimla received 2mm rainfall and recorded 23.6 degrees as maximum temperature.

Maximum temperature recorded in Dalhousie, Manali and Palampur was 19.9, 29 and 28 degrees, respectively.

With maximum temperature 36.7 degrees, Una was the hottest in the state while Keylong of Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest with minimum temperature 9.1 degrees.

Kinnaur Cut Off Due To Landslides

Himachal’s picturesque Kinnaur district has been cut off due to massive landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the region in the past few days. Owing to landslides, the national highway was blocked on Monday leaving passengers stranded, an official said.

Hundreds of vehicles, carrying tourists and locals, have been stranded on the national highway as boulders and debris have blocked it near Bhawanagar, some 200 km from Shimla, a government spokesperson said.

He said the highway is likely to be reopened by Tuesday.

The entire tribal district and the Spiti Valley have been cut off, he said.

