Heavy rainfall creates havoc in Rajasthan; mini-truck swept away in Dholpur

Jaipur, As heavy downpour creates havoc across Rajasthan, two persons are feared to have drowned on Friday after a mini-truck was swept away in the flooded Parvati river in Dholpur district, officials said.

A labourer and a contractor were rescued after the incident, which took place near the Ranoli culvert in Maniyan Police Station area, they said.

The driver and cleaner are still missing and a search operation is underway, police said.

Meanwhile, a young man died after falling into an open manhole while riding his bike in Bhiwadi area in Khairthal-Tijara district, they said.

As a precautionary measure, the administration in Nagaur district has closed National Highway-458 after Luni river overflowed the Jasnagar culvert by nearly six inches, leading to disrupted connectivity between Nagaur and the nearby districts of Pali and Beawar.

Rajasthan recorded its highest rainfall in 69 years, with 285 mm recorded in July, said the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur. The previous record was 308 mm in July 1956.

A yellow alert has been issued for moderate to heavy rainfall in six districts and schools remained closed in 16 districts on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast above normal rainfall in August, especially across Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions.

Several areas have been flooded by the rising Chambal river in Dholpur. The authorities have opened four gates of the Parvati dam to release excess water.

Several parts of Rajasthan witnessed very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Taranagar in Churu district recording the highest rainfall at 185.0 mm, according to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur.

Eastern Rajasthan reported light to moderate showers, while the western part witnessed heavy rainfall with thunder, it said.

Jaisalmer remained the hottest location in the state despite rain, with a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius. Dungarpur recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 17.1 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The IMD has forecast continued monsoon activity, with more showers in various regions in the coming days.

