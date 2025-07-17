Jaipur, The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in several parts of Rajasthan on Thursday and Friday, following the formation of a new weather system. Heavy rainfall disrupts life in Rajasthan; schoolchildren trapped, roads flooded

The parts of the state recorded moderate to extremely heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours.

The Kota district, Ramganjmandi, recorded the highest rainfall of 186 mm, whereas light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several places in eastern Rajasthan, while severe to extremely heavy rains were recorded in other areas.

Western Rajasthan saw light to moderate rainfall at isolated places.

The department has predicted that a well-marked low-pressure area over southwestern Bihar and adjacent Uttar Pradesh will move forward, leading to increased rainfall activities in parts of eastern Rajasthan from July 17.

Heavy showers are expected in Kota on Thursday, while Bharatpur divisions will receive extremely heavy rainfall on Friday, adding that from July 18, the rainfall is likely to intensify in Kota and Bharatpur.

Moderate showers and heavy rainfall are expected in Ajmer, Udaipur and Jaipur divisions.

Bikaner division is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next two days, while Jodhpur division is likely to receive scattered rains, the department said.

Meanwhile, intermittent heavy rainfall since Thursday morning has affected normal life in Jaipur, Nagaur, Behror and other areas.

Many areas were flooded in Nagaur and welcome, while several areas in various localities in Jaipur, including Tonk Road, Malviya Nagar and Gopalpura, faced waterlogging.

The students have been trapped in a government girls' school in Behror, where water levels have reached knee-deep.

Heavy rain has also caused waterlogging at buildings, including the Superintendent of Police office and water levels have increased in some areas.

