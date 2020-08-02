e-paper
Heavy rainfall expected tomorrow in several districts of Kerala: IMD

On Saturday, IMD had predicted an increase in rainfall intensity over the Konkan region including parts of Maharashtra during the next four-five days.

india Updated: Aug 02, 2020 19:01 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Thiruvananthapuram
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for several districts in Kerala(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for several districts in Kerala, saying that very heavy rainfall is expected tomorrow in Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod districts.

“Orange alert issued for tomorrow in Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts with the prediction of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall,” said IMD, Kerala.

On Saturday, IMD had predicted an increase in rainfall intensity over the Konkan region including parts of Maharashtra during the next four-five days.

