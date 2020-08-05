Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging at Mankoli junction on Thane- Bhiwandi stretch

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 12:38 IST

Thane: Incessant overnight rains in Thane and its adjoining cities in the densely-populated Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) led to waterlogging on Wednesday morning below the Mankoli bridge on the Thane–Bhiwandi bypass stretch.

Though the traffic movement was reduced to a crawl, it was not disrupted, Thane Traffic Police authorities said.

“There were fewer vehicles on the streets on Wednesday morning that prevented any traffic disruption. However, the road parallel to the Mankoli bridge was waterlogged. Many traffic police personnel was deployed at key intersections to avoid any traffic snarls,” said an officer of Thane’s Narpoli traffic unit.

“The stretch below the Mankoli bridge was waterlogged and that considerably slowed down the traffic flow. Fortunately, there was no major traffic disruption and diversion, as many commuters avoided the stretch to reach to their respective workplaces,” said Sudesh Naik (30), a commuter.

Thane’s neighbouring Kalyan, too, was lashed by an overnight downpour.

Waterlogging was reported from Sant Tukaram Nagar, and Chikanghar in Kalyan (West).

While a section of residents from Rambaug in Kalyan (West), Kolsewadi and Raja Ram Nagar in Kalyan (East) complained of flooding in their houses.

Kalyan-Dombivli received 175 millimetres (mm) of rainfall in the past 24 hours until 7 am on Wednesday.