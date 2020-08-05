e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging at Mankoli junction on Thane- Bhiwandi stretch

Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging at Mankoli junction on Thane- Bhiwandi stretch

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 12:38 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Thane: Incessant overnight rains in Thane and its adjoining cities in the densely-populated Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) led to waterlogging on Wednesday morning below the Mankoli bridge on the Thane–Bhiwandi bypass stretch.

Though the traffic movement was reduced to a crawl, it was not disrupted, Thane Traffic Police authorities said.

“There were fewer vehicles on the streets on Wednesday morning that prevented any traffic disruption. However, the road parallel to the Mankoli bridge was waterlogged. Many traffic police personnel was deployed at key intersections to avoid any traffic snarls,” said an officer of Thane’s Narpoli traffic unit.

“The stretch below the Mankoli bridge was waterlogged and that considerably slowed down the traffic flow. Fortunately, there was no major traffic disruption and diversion, as many commuters avoided the stretch to reach to their respective workplaces,” said Sudesh Naik (30), a commuter.

Thane’s neighbouring Kalyan, too, was lashed by an overnight downpour.

Waterlogging was reported from Sant Tukaram Nagar, and Chikanghar in Kalyan (West).

While a section of residents from Rambaug in Kalyan (West), Kolsewadi and Raja Ram Nagar in Kalyan (East) complained of flooding in their houses.

Kalyan-Dombivli received 175 millimetres (mm) of rainfall in the past 24 hours until 7 am on Wednesday.

top news
PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram temple in Ayodhya
PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram temple in Ayodhya
In pics: Clad in golden dhoti-kurta, PM performs Ram temple bhoomi pujan
In pics: Clad in golden dhoti-kurta, PM performs Ram temple bhoomi pujan
WATCH LIVE: PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple bhoomi poojan
WATCH LIVE: PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple bhoomi poojan
On bhoomi poojan day in Ayodhya, FM Sitharaman tweets rangoli pic from home
On bhoomi poojan day in Ayodhya, FM Sitharaman tweets rangoli pic from home
Accepted Bihar request for CBI probe into Sushant’s death, Centre to Supreme Court
Accepted Bihar request for CBI probe into Sushant’s death, Centre to Supreme Court
‘Some moments are destined’: Kapil Sibal, Tharoor tweet ahead of historic Ram temple ceremony
‘Some moments are destined’: Kapil Sibal, Tharoor tweet ahead of historic Ram temple ceremony
In pics: Fireworks, havan as India celebrates historic Ram mandir event
In pics: Fireworks, havan as India celebrates historic Ram mandir event
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In