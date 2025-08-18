Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday reviewed the situation after heavy rains in Mumbai and other parts of the state and directed the administration to remain on high alert and prioritise rescue and relief operations. Heavy rains: Ajit Pawar calls for coordinated rescue & relief efforts

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts, predicting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Monday and Tuesday.

With the IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy showers in parts of the state, the Maharashtra government has asked all local bodies and disaster management units to stay in touch and activate emergency protocols wherever necessary.

Pawar appealed to the people to venture out only if absolutely necessary and to strictly follow the safety advisories issued by local authorities, as per a statement from the deputy CM's office.

"The state and district machinery must work in close coordination to ensure timely assistance to citizens. Relief and rescue work should be given the highest priority," Pawar said, instructing officials to take immediate steps to mitigate the impact of the downpour.

He further urged residents of areas witnessing continuous heavy rainfall to remain indoors and relocate to safer locations in case of waterlogging or flood threats.

"People must avoid stepping out unless there is an emergency. Those in vulnerable areas should move to safer places as a precaution," he added.

The deputy chief minister also appealed to civic officials and emergency response teams to carry out their duties diligently while ensuring their own safety.

After the IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai, the city civic body to declare a holiday for schools and colleges.

Roads in several areas of Mumbai got inundated after the heavy downpour for the third consecutive day.

The blinding rain in some parts of the metropolis affected visibility and slowed down vehicular movement, as per motorists.

Airlines such as Akasa Air and IndiGo issued advisories for travellers, asking them to keep additional time in hand as some routes leading to the Mumbai airport witnessed traffic congestion.

Heavy rains also lashed neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts since the early hours of Monday, affecting normal life.

