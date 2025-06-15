Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Heavy rains batter Kerala: Trees uprooted, rivers swell, schools shut in several districts

PTI |
Jun 15, 2025 08:48 PM IST

Heavy rains batter Kerala: Trees uprooted, rivers swell, schools shut in several districts

Thiruvananthapuram, Heavy rains continued to pound various parts of Kerala on Sunday, leading to widespread disruptions including uprooted trees, rising river levels, and the opening of shutters at multiple dams. Mudslides in highranges, inundation of low-lying areas and intense sea erosion in the coastal belts were reported across the state. In light of heavy rains, authorities declared a holiday for educational institutions in Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad and Thrissur districts for Monday.

Heavy rains batter Kerala: Trees uprooted, rivers swell, schools shut in several districts
Heavy rains batter Kerala: Trees uprooted, rivers swell, schools shut in several districts

Though no major casualties were reported anywhere, sporadic incidents of damage to houses and vehicles were recorded in various places across the state. In Malappuram's Kottakkal, a house located on a hilly terrain was damaged in a mudslide on Saturday evening. However, the family inside escaped unharmed.

Huge trees were uprooted, temporarily disrupting traffic in Sultan Bathery in Wayanad and at Chungam in southern Kottayam district.

Fireforce personnel responded quickly, cutting and clearing fallen trees on the roads. IN Attapadi, a massive boulder rolled down onto a high-range road, blocking traffic for some time, locals said.

Vehicles were damaged after an uprooted tree fell upon them in Nileswaram, Kasaragod.

With heavy rains continuing in Thiruvananthapuram, authorities issued a warning about increased water discharge into the rivers from Neyyar and Peppara Dams here.

Besides Neyyar and Peppara dams in Thiruvananthapuram, the shutters of Shiruvani Dam in Palakkad were also raised due to the increased water flow following heavy rains, authorities said. Meanwhile, the district administration in Pathanamthitta imposed a temporary ban on Sabarimala pilgrims from entering into Pamba Triveni and taking a dip due to rising water level in River Pamba. The Travancore Devaswom Board , the apex temple body which manages the shrine, urged pilgrims to exercise caution as Pamba-Sannidhanam trekking path was experiencing intense rainfall. As per the latest update of the Indian Meteorological Department, a red alert was declared in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, predicting extremely heavy rainfall there. An orange alert was issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Eranakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad. A 'red alert' indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an 'orange alert' means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Heavy rains batter Kerala: Trees uprooted, rivers swell, schools shut in several districts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On