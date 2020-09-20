e-paper
Home / India News / Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Karnataka, 250 SDRF personnel deployed in Udupi

Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Karnataka, 250 SDRF personnel deployed in Udupi

Looking at the grim situation in Udupi, state home minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday issued a statement, urging the district to take relief measures.

india Updated: Sep 20, 2020 17:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NDRF team along with local youths conducting rescue operations in low lying areas where people stuck in waterlogged places following heavy rainfall in the region, in Udupi on Sunday.
NDRF team along with local youths conducting rescue operations in low lying areas where people stuck in waterlogged places following heavy rainfall in the region, in Udupi on Sunday. (ANI photo)
         

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall at a few places in Karnataka on September 20 and 21.

Heavy downpour has already wreaked havoc in several parts of Karnataka, especially in Udupi district where the rescue operations by National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Relief Force are in full swing.

The MeT department has also predicted very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy downpour at isolated places in costal Karnataka for Sunday and Monday.

An alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for Malnad, coastal regions and a few interior and northern districts for next couple of days, PTI said citing Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) officials.

The state is already recovering from the floods that drowned North Karnataka last month and now is fighting the strong hits of southwest monsoon.

Coastal Udupi is witnessing the worse as the heavy rainfall destroyed houses, washed away roads and submerged several villages.The heavy rains have also destroyed standing crops. Looking at the grim situation in Udupi, state home minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday issued a statement, urging the district to take relief measures.

A team of 250 SDRF members have been deployed in Udupi district for rescue operation.

“I am aware of the floods in Udupi inundating a few villages. I have directed the district authorities to rush a 250-member team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) there. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will also reach there,” he said in a statement, as quoted by PTI.

So far, 200 people from Udupi have bene relocated.

“As of now, 200 people have been relocated. NDRF will also reach the district anytime from now. I have instructed the district administration to take necessary measures. I have also spoken to Revenue Minister in this regard. I have also requested Defence Ministry to deploy a helicopter for the operation,” the statement further reads.

