Heavy rains expected in Bengaluru, other parts of state

Rains are expected to continue across several regions of Karnataka, according to the meteorological department, adding to apprehensions of downpours could potentially harm crops.

It issued a yellow warning on Monday for isolated places in Bengaluru as well other districts such as Ramanagaram, Chikmagaluru and Chitradurga.

In a statement on Sunday, the India meteorological department office in Bengaluru stated that thunderstorms with light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds speeds reaching 30-40 kmph is expected over districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru urban, Bengaluru Rural, Bagalkote and other parts of the state from Sunday night.

“Rain/thundershowers likely to occur at many places over south interior Karnataka and at a few places over coastal Karnataka & north interior Karnataka,” stated the statement.

South interior Karnataka is expected to receive heavy rainfall across the region. “Thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka,” the statement added.

Karnataka has already seen copious amounts of unseasonal rains in May and even recorded one of the coldest days in over a decade.

Between May 15-21, at least 12 persons had died and over 400 animals also lost their lives.

There were over 4,500 homes that were damaged or destroyed. The crop loss was pegged at 7,010 hectares of agricultural land and 5,736 hectares of horticulture land which was impacted due to the unseasonal rains.

The infrastructure in Bengaluru, the most populous city of Karnataka, was big as the rains once again exposed the faultlines and inadequacies in planning and public infrastructure in India’s IT capital.

Several apartments and homes were flooded, businesses and livelihoods were destroyed, vehicles were submerged and the poor quality of public infrastructure was once again exposed in a city which aspires to have become a global hub.