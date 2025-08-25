Shimla, Heavy rain disrupted normal life in Himachal Pradesh, prompting the closure of schools and colleges in five out of 12 districts, while 484 roads, including two national highways, remained closed for vehicular traffic. Heavy rains lash Himachal Pradesh, schools shut in five districts

The local meteorological office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in isolated areas of two to seven districts in the state till August 30.

Education institutes, except the residential ones, were shut in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Una and Solan districts in view of the alert, officials said.

The orders were issued late on Sunday night in Hamirpur and Una districts. In Bilaspur, Mandi and Solan, the administration's decision was communicated to parents on Monday morning.

Moderate to heavy rains have been reported in several parts of the state since Sunday night. A total of 484 roads, including two national highways, remained closed for vehicular traffic on Sunday night.

Among these, 245 roads were closed in Mandi district and 102 in the adjoining Kullu. The National Highway 154 A connecting Chamba and Pathankot, and the NH 305, connecting Aut and Sainj, were also closed, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

According to officials, 941 power supply transformers and 95 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state.

Between June 20, the onset of monsoon, and August 24, at least 155 people have died in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents, while 37 have gone missing, the SEOC said.

It added that the state has witnessed 77 flash floods, 40 cloudbursts and 79 major landslides so far. Himachal Pradesh has incurred losses to the tune of ₹2,348 crore in rain-related incidents, it added.

The state received 662.3 mm of average rainfall during the current monsoon season from June 1 to August 24 against an average of 571.4 mm, an excess of 16 per cent.

