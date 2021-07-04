Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in these states. Check list

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of several states in the country for the coming week. From north to south, and east to west many states are executed to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning from July 4 to July 8.

These are the states projected to experience a change in weather conditions in the coming days:

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya. Heavy rainfall is likely in isolated parts of states like Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry &Karikal, Kerala &Mahe, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha.

Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over Bihar from July 4 to 6, over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on July 4, 7 and 8, over Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh on July 7 and 8, over Arunachal Pradesh on July 4 and 6, over Assam and Meghalaya on July 5 and 7 and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 4, 6 and 8.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over Bihar from July 7 to 8, over Assam and Meghalaya on July 4 and 6; and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on July 7, according to the IMD.

Parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep along with Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad are likely to receive thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of speed 30-40 km per hour. Delhi, Haryana, parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, west Rajasthan are yet to witness the arrival of the monsoon.

"Lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh &Yanam, Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry &Karaikal very likely," the ministry of Earth Sciences said on Sunday.

The weather bulletin of the Met department has also predicted thunderstorms/duststorms over West Rajasthan. Owing to strong winds at the speed of 40-50 km per hour, gusting to 60 km per hour over the Southwest Arabian Sea, the department advised fishermen to not venture into these areas.