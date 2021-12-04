Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Help implement Constitution's spirit: Amit Shah to IPS probationers
Help implement Constitution’s spirit: Amit Shah to IPS probationers

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday interacted with 122 IPS probationers in Delhi on Friday. (PTI)
Updated on Dec 04, 2021 06:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday interacted with 122 IPS probationers in Delhi during which he asked them to discharge their duties by rising above the attitude of ‘what is there for me, why should I care’ and never avoid basic policing.

“If you rid yourself of this attitude you will be able to handle any situation with ease,” Shah said, while addressing the officers of 2020 batch.

He told the new IPS officers that the focus of their policing activities should be the police station and the focus of information should be the Beat Officer in a police station, which will help them a great deal

“When an IPS officer will understand the language, history and social structure of the state of his cadre properly, only then he will be able to discharge his duties well,” he added.

He further asked all the police officers to pay attention to issues related to the internal security of the country in totality.

“There is a need for coordination at the national level without interfering with the rights of the States and respecting the spirit of the Constitution to prevent crimes such as smuggling of fake currency, arms smuggling, and narcotics,” Shah said.

“Our constitution has placed its trust on you to serve the country for 30 to 35 years and you should try to bring the spirit of the Constitution to the ground level fearlessly, because those who take a stand become societal agents of change,” he told the probationers.

He further asked them to be good team leaders and take everyone in the team along to bring about a change in the image of the police

He asked female police officers to visit schools and interact regularly with the girl child so that the girls in the country are inspired to come forward in the service of the country.

