High alert sounded across state; police to undetake review of security measures
High alert sounded across state; police to undetake review of security measures

Chandigarh A high alert was sounded in Punjab following the blast at a court complex in Ludhiana on Thursday
Published on Dec 24, 2021 12:32 AM IST
ByRavinder Vasudeva

Chandigarh

A high alert was sounded in Punjab following the blast at a court complex in Ludhiana on Thursday.

In an internal communication to field officers, Punjab Police headquarters has ordered an immediate review of security arrangments with internal inputs of possibilities of grenade attacks. HT has a copy of the order.

“There are specific inputs from various sources that grenade may be used to target police stations, government buildings and religious temples,” the communication asserted.

The orders states that in the wake of recent attempts of sacrilege incidents and a “charged atmosphere”, there is an immediate need to review and strengthen security arrangements at temples, gurudwaras and other religious places.

Senior officials of the internal security wing have termed the blast as an act of terror.

According to initial findings, the blast may be part of a conspiracy of the same module that had hired two persons to deliver tiffin bombs in Jalalabad in Fazilka district in September this year.

Ravinder Vasudeva

Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

