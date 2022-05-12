High court rejects petition seeking opening of 22 locked rooms of Taj Mahal

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking directives to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open 22 locked rooms of the Taj Mahal in Agra.

A division bench of justices DK Upadhyay and Subhash Vidyarthi observed that the petition is not maintainable.

The court added that the petitioner was seeking exploration of some facts by opening the locked rooms in the four-storey structure.

The petitioner wanted to ascertain whether Hindu gods or scriptures exist inside these rooms.

The court added that it cannot adjudicate on such issues where expertise is required.

It is outside the scope and authority of the court to order research or study on the issue, added the court while rejecting the petition.

The petition lies outside the powers of judicial review, said the court.

“It’s an area of researchers/academicians and not of court. Verdict on historical aspects cannot be given by court under writ jurisdiction. Petition being misconceived is dismissed,” said justice DK Upadhyay while delivering the verdict in the open court

Rajneesh Singh, an Ayodhya-based Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, had filed the petition in Lucknow bench of the high court seeking directives to ASI to open 20 locked rooms of Taj Mahal to ascertain facts whether Hindu idols are there in these rooms or not. Earlier, he had filed RTI seeking details of these locked rooms.

Rudra Vikram Singh, a Delhi-based lawyer represented the petitioner. The state government refused to intervene in the issue.

