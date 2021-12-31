High positivity rate due to active testing: Mizoram govt on Covid-19 figures

Mizoram’s high test positivity rate, which has remained a cause of concern for the Centre, is due to more active testing, state health officials maintained on Friday.

On Thursday, Union health ministry joint secretary Luv Agarwal had flagged eight districts, which logged more than 10% weekly positivity rate. Six of these districts are from Mizoram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Agarwal also highlighted that weekly positivity rate in 14 districts was between 5-10%. Four of those districts are in Mizoram.

“Data (on positivity rates and infections) changes every day. Since more of likely positive cases are tested, the rate may seem high,” Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma, nodal officer for Covid-19 in Mizoram stated.

On Friday, Mizoram recorded 243 new Covid-19 cases, the highest among all states in the northeast and one death. There are 1,471 active cases in the state at present. Till date the state has recorded 141400 cases and 543 deaths.

The state has not recorded any Omicron case till date, but the health department has taken measures to ensure that it doesn’t spread.

“There’s regular screening at Aizawl airport with RAT tests done for arriving passengers. If tested negative, RT-PCR test is done. Those found positive are sent to quarantine for a week followed by another RT-PCR test. We have also set up separate facilities for quarantine and isolation,” said Dr Pachuau.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON