Home / India News / Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh

Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally rose from four lakh to five lakh in just 10 days.

india Updated: Aug 08, 2020 21:36 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BMC health worker and doctors on Covid-19 duty conduct thermal screening and pulse test of a resident in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Saturday.(Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra reported a highest single-day spike of 12,822 new Covid-19 taking the state’s tally past the 5 lakh mark, a health department official said.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 5,03,084 which is one-fourth of the country’s tally of over 20 lakh. Among Saturday’s new cases, 1,304 were from Mumbai. The city’s tally is now at 1,22,316.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region which covers Mumbai and surrounding towns reported 3,744 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 2,63,619.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

There were 275 deaths taking the toll to 17,367 in the state. Fifty-eight of the casualties were from Mumbai. The death toll in Mumbai is 6,751. The death toll included 137 casualties in the MMR.

On July 29, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally stood at 4,00,651. The state has added one lakh new cases in the 10 days

A record number 11,082 patients were also discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered Covid-19 patients to 3,38,362.

Maharashtra now has 1,47,048 active Civd-19 cases, the health department said.

A total of 9,89,612 people are under home quarantine while 35,625 are in institutional quarantine.

