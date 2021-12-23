Home / India News / High-level probe into death of shooter Konica Layak, orders Soren
High-level probe into death of shooter Konica Layak, orders Soren

Almost a week after the demise of national-level shooter, Konica Layak, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has ordered an inquiry into her death.
Konica Layak, Jharkhand’s 10-metre air rifle state champion of 2020, died by suicide at Bally in Howrah district.
Published on Dec 23, 2021 12:19 PM IST
PTI | , Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a high-level inquiry into the death of 26-year-old shooter Konica Layak in neighbouring West Bengal. 

The national-level shooter, who hailed from Jharkhand's Dhanbad, was found hanging in her hostel room in Howrah's Bali. West Bengal Police said that she had left behind a note blaming "depression" for her suicide. Dhanbad MLA Raj Sinha, along with Layak's parents, however, met the chief minister on Wednesday and alleged that there was a "big conspiracy" behind the shooter's death, and demanded punishment for the culprits.

Soren directed Home Department Principal Secretary Rajeev Arun Ekka and Director General of Police Neeraj Sinha to investigate the matter. The chief minister informed Layak's parents that the Jharkhand government will investigate the matter on its own and will contact the West Bengal administration if needed, and assured them that they will get justice if any wrongdoing is found. 

The shooter, who had won a few medals at the Jharkhand state level, was training along with Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Joydeep Karmakar in Kolkata.

