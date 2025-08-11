Highlights of SC decision to permanently relocate stray dogs from streets to shelters

Search
PTI |
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 06:49 pm IST

New Delhi, Noting an "extremely grim" situation due to stray dog bites resulting in rabies, particularly among children, the Supreme Court on Monday directed Delhi-NCR authorities to permanently relocate all strays from streets to shelters "at the earliest".

Following are the highlights of the apex court decision:

* SC asks civic authorities of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad to start removing dogs from all localities at the earliest.

* SC directs Delhi government, civic bodies to immediately create dog shelters, report to it on creation of such infrastructure within eight weeks.

* SC says dog shelters should have sufficient personnel to sterilise, immunise strays.

* SC orders stray dogs to be detained in shelters and not to be released on streets, colonies or public spaces.

* SC says dog shelter would be monitored by CCTVs to ensure no dogs are released or taken out.

* SC calls it "progressive exercise", asks Delhi authorities to start creating dog shelters for around 5,000 canines in next six to eight weeks.

* There should not be any compromise in undertaking this exercise, says SC.

* SC warns of strict action against individuals or organisations if they come in the way of picking up of stray dogs, says it may proceed to initiate contempt action.

* SC says infants , young children should not at any cost fall prey to dog bites leading to rabies.

* SC directs authorities to maintain record of strays captured and housed in shelter homes.

* SC directs authorities to create helpline to register dog bite complaints within a week.

* SC asks authorities to inform dog bite victims of medical facilities for immediate aid.

* SC directs authorities to put detailed information about places where rabies vaccines are available along with stock of vaccines.

* SC says situation "extremely grim", immediate steps required to curb menace of dog bites leading to rabies.

