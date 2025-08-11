New Delhi, Noting an "extremely grim" situation due to stray dog bites resulting in rabies, particularly among children, the Supreme Court on Monday directed Delhi-NCR authorities to permanently relocate all strays from streets to shelters "at the earliest". Highlights of SC decision to permanently relocate stray dogs from streets to shelters

Following are the highlights of the apex court decision:

* SC asks civic authorities of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad to start removing dogs from all localities at the earliest.

* SC directs Delhi government, civic bodies to immediately create dog shelters, report to it on creation of such infrastructure within eight weeks.

* SC says dog shelters should have sufficient personnel to sterilise, immunise strays.

* SC orders stray dogs to be detained in shelters and not to be released on streets, colonies or public spaces.

* SC says dog shelter would be monitored by CCTVs to ensure no dogs are released or taken out.

* SC calls it "progressive exercise", asks Delhi authorities to start creating dog shelters for around 5,000 canines in next six to eight weeks.

* There should not be any compromise in undertaking this exercise, says SC.

* SC warns of strict action against individuals or organisations if they come in the way of picking up of stray dogs, says it may proceed to initiate contempt action.

* SC says infants , young children should not at any cost fall prey to dog bites leading to rabies.

* SC directs authorities to maintain record of strays captured and housed in shelter homes.

* SC directs authorities to create helpline to register dog bite complaints within a week.

* SC asks authorities to inform dog bite victims of medical facilities for immediate aid.

* SC directs authorities to put detailed information about places where rabies vaccines are available along with stock of vaccines.

* SC says situation "extremely grim", immediate steps required to curb menace of dog bites leading to rabies.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.