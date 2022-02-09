Hijab is not part of uniform, should be banned in Madhya Pradesh: school education minister

Bhopal: The hijab worn by Muslim women should be banned from schools in Madhya Pradesh as it is not part of the uniform, the state’s school education minister Inder Singh Parmar said on Tuesday, reacting to the controversy in Karnataka.

“Efforts are being made in the country to disturb the present education system. In India, people follow different traditions at home, but in schools, students should follow the dress code,” Parmar said. “Some people are deliberately trying to spoil the atmosphere of the country.”

“MP state government will apply a strict dress code for a sense of equality and discipline among students in schools. From the next session, we will issue rules and regulations related to the uniform dress codes. Hijab is not part of the uniform and it should be banned in MP. We will definitely ban it in MP,” said Parmar.

The controversy began in January at a government high school in Udupi district of Karnataka, where six students, wearing hijab were stopped from attending class. The issue has since spread to other parts of the southern state , with some student sporting saffron shawls and turbans, while others wearing blue scarves around their necks.

The row has taken a political dimension, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party came out strongly in support of uniform dress codes being enforced by educational institutions, calling the headscarf a religious symbol, while the opposition Congress has supported the Muslim girls.

The BJP shouldn’t mix politics with education, said Arif Masood, Congress MLA from Bhopal. “BJP leaders are bringing politics in every issue,” Massod said. “If they take any decision of putting a ban on wearing hijab, we will stage protest against it, and will not allow that draconian order.”

Meanwhile in Puducherry, PTI quoted a spokesperson of the directorate of education saying that they have received complaints from student groups and other organisations regarding a teacher who allegedly objected to a head scarf worn by a student.

“We want to know what has actually happened and further course of action would be decided after receiving a report from the school,” the spokesperson said.

The local head of the Left-backed Students Federation of India said the girl had been attending classes wearing hijab for the last three years and questioned why the objection came up now.

