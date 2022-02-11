Hijab row: IIM-B faculty members write to NCW over intimidation of Muslim women

UDUPI: Five faculty members of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) on Friday wrote a letter to the National Commission for Women (NCW) asking it to exercise its powers and urgently take suo motu cognisance of reports of intimidation of Muslim women students based on religious attire in Karnataka.

“Women across all religions face patriarchal restrictions of one kind or the other. Certainly, we cannot condone such practices and we must work with men, women, and religious leaders to bring about change. But to single out one religious practice is not acceptable,” the faculty members said.

Muslim students wearing hijab, or headscarves, were denied entry into schools in Karnataka and triggered protests. Counter-protests later forced the state government to shut schools and colleges for three days. A ban was ordered on hijab through an executive order on February 5.

The Karnataka high court on Thursday restrained students from wearing hijab or any other religious attire to schools and colleges until it finally decides a clutch of petitions questioning the ban.

