Hijab row: Karnataka considering code on college uniforms, says min

Karnataka minister for home affair Araga Jananendra on Tuesday said that the government is planning to bring a uniform code for all colleges in the coming days. The statement comes after a controversy erupted over students being denied entry to classroom, in a Udupi government pre-university college, for wearing hijab.

Talking to the media, Jananendra said, “If students start behaving like religion is more important, then what sort of future are we building? There must be a universal feeling in our schools and colleges that we all are Indians. So, they should all follow the uniform code set by colleges. We have a plan to bring in uniforms in all colleges.”

Education minister BC Nagesh hinted at possible changes in the uniform code in the state.

“Following the controversy, we had sought information from the college in Udupi and found that the school development and monitoring committee (SDMC) had introduced a uniform code in the school in 1985. So far, there has been no problem,” he said. “We will look into the decisions of other states in such matters (allowing hijab) and court verdicts, following which we will take further steps. Till then, all colleges /schools will continue with the current norms they have set, including the one in Udupi,” he said.

Department of pre-university education director Snehal R said that the department is yet to formulate any recommendation for the proposal. “We will see if we can propose a uniform, probably from the upcoming academic year,” she said.

Talking about the government’s proposal, former Rajya Sabha MP and chairman of KK Educational Institutions K Rahman Khan said that in a culturally diverse country like India such a rule would be against the constituency. “In a diverse society, it is impossible to bring uniformity, especially in cultural aspects. For example, Sikh community members are allowed to wear a beard and turban. That is because Article 29 and 26 is very clear on these factors. The education minister could say anything but our constitution protects our diversity,” he said.

Lawyer-cum-activist Kasturi Shankar questioned the sudden implementation of ban on hijab in the college. “Legally speaking when there is no consistent law in place, and there has been a precedence of people wearing hijab in the past, you can’t precipitously introduce enforcement when it has been not done previously especially in government institutions,” she said.

Meanwhile, Campaign Against Hate Speech, a social initiative, has initiated a signature drive condemning discrimination against hijab-wearing Muslim students. They are calling it a blatant violation of Article 25 of the Constitution. The campaign has garnered over 1,000 signatures so far.

“In the last few years, especially in coastal Karnataka region, there has seen an increase in Hindutva violence against minority communities. The denial of entry for hijab-wearing Muslim students is an instance of institutional discrimination,” read a statement from the Bengaluru based organisation.

The ll-India Lawyers Association For Justice too has written to the state government, demanding an investigation against the college administration. “The actions of the college administration and staff against the students is per se violative of the fundamental rights of the students. It is important to remember that the Constitution recognizes that every person has the right to be treated equally (Article 14), to live with dignity (Article 21), a right to education (Article 21) and profess a religion of their choice (Article 25). The constitutional value of being able to profess one’s religion freely and live with dignity has time and again been emphasised by the courts in various judgments,” read a statement from the association.