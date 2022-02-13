Hijab row, Mekedatu in focus as assembly session begins

The joint session of the Karnataka legislature is scheduled to start from Monday in Bengaluru amid the raging hijab row that continues to play out in playgrounds of educational institutions across the southern state.

Allegations of kickbacks by contractors’ association and the Mekedatu project implementation, among others, are also issues expected to take the stage during the assembly session.

The session comes at a time when Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is under immense pressure as he prepares for the state budget amid growing clamour within the saffron outfit as well as the political opposition over the lack of funds for the development of the state, with just over a year to go before assembly elections. The state budget will be introduced in the first week of March.

Bommai is trying to overcome revenue shortages as he prepares for the state budget, scheduled to be presented in the first week of March.

“The thinking is on the all-around development of Karnataka. The economy has suffered two consecutive setbacks. It is showing signs of attaining stability in the last 4-5 months. Revenue collection, too, is recovering. However, the budget would be prepared with an objective of overall economic development, public welfare with financial discipline,” Bommai said on Sunday.

Bommai has been on the backfoot ever since taking over as chief minister in July last year, embroiled in one crisis after another, including allegations of corruption, laundering ill-gotten money using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, anti-conversion bill and rising instances of communal unrest as well as growing discord within the saffron outfit as clamour over the unfilled cabinet berth continues.

The 10-day joint session will commence with the address by Karnataka governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to members of both the assembly and council on the first day.

This is the governor’s first address after he took over the charge in July last year.

The session is also likely to witness a debate on the contentious Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, taken by the BJP in the upper house, where it has to be passed before it can be sent to the governor for his assent and eventually become a law.

The bill, widely known as the anti-conversion bill, was passed in the lower house on December 23 at the winter session in Belagavi. The issue of Zilla and taluka Panchayati polls is also expected to come up as it would be a key indicator of voter sentiment before the 2023 assembly elections.

“The recent judgement by the Supreme Court on the reservation to OBCs in local body elections has created a blockade to the reservation to OBCs. It is possible to resolve this issue with the Social, Educational and Economic Survey conducted by the State Backward Classes Commission,” Siddaramaiah, Congress legislator and the leader of the opposition said on Sunday.

He was referring to the survey, better known as ‘caste census’, conducted by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in 2015 which has been hotly contested by dominant groups and marginalised ones.

There is immense pressure on Bommai to cede to reservation requests by the dominant Panchamasali community, a sub-sect of the Lingayats, demanding to be included in the 2B category of the state reservation list.

“State BJP government should immediately accept and implement Social, Educational and Economic Survey of Backward Classes Commission without wasting any time. The government should present the same report to Supreme Court and argue the case to prevent injustice to OBCs,” Siddaramaiah said.

Dominant caste groups in Karnataka, like the Lingayats and Vokkaligas, believed to be the two most influential communities in the state, have stood against the release of the caste census.

The caste census, according to multiple people aware of the developments, was conducted by Siddaramaiah to debunk the dominant caste theory and help increase reservation for marginalised classes, which includes his own Kuruba community.

Siddaramaiah had stormed to power in 2013 with the backing of AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) and believed that releasing the results of the survey would further cement his assertions as well as help the Congress’ chances to come back to power in 2023.

The BJP is believed to enjoy the support of the Lingayats and Brahmins, while the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S), led by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, are heavily dependent on the Vokkaliga community, found in large numbers in the Old Mysuru region.