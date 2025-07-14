Shimla, Four people died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 57 during the ongoing monsoon season and the local Met office has issued an 'orange' alert of heavy to very heavy rains in three districts of the state on Tuesday. Himachal: 4 dead in rain-related incidents, Met issues 'orange' alert for heavy rains in 3 districts

Two people were drowned, one each in Kullu and Kangra districts, one died after being bitten by a snake in Bilapsur, while one was killed after falling from height, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre . Details of the deceased are awaited.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places of Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on Tuesday, the Met Department said on Monday. It also issued a 'yellow' alert of heavy rains in three to seven out of 12 districts till Friday.

Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses of more than ₹786 crore in the ongoing monsoon season and 192 roads, including 146 in the disaster-hit Mandi district, are closed for vehicular traffic due to rains, while 745 water supply schemes and 65 power distribution transformers were affected as on Monday evening, the SEOC said.

From the onset of monsoon on June 20 till July 13, as many as 105 people died 61 in rain-related incidents and 44 in road accidents 184 have been injured, while 35 are missing. The state has witnessed 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 18 landslides, it added.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains lashed parts of the state, and Rajgarh in the Sirmaur district received 72 mm of rain since Sunday evening followed by Jubbarhatti 59.2 mm, Khadrala 42.4, Pachhad 38 mm, Mandi 26.4 mm, Bhuntar 22 mm, Shimla, 18.5 mm, Dharamshala 16 mm, Shilaroo 14.2 mm, Kufri 12.9 mm, Seobagh 12.2 mm, and Rohru 10 mm.

Search operations are still underway to trace the 27 who were washed away after 10 cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in various parts of Mandi on the night of June 30-July 1 and resulted in the deaths of 15 people, officials said.

Keylong was the coldest at night, recording a low of 11.3 degrees Celsius while Una was hottest in the day with a high of 32.6 degrees Celsius.

