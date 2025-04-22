Menu Explore
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
Himachal: Cheating case registered for duping four ex-servicemen on pretext of providing jobs

PTI
Apr 22, 2025 06:43 PM IST

Himachal: Cheating case registered for duping four ex-servicemen on pretext of providing jobs

Bilaspur , A case of cheating has been registered in Himachal's Bilaspur district after four ex-servicemen were duped of 20.35 lakhs by fraudsters on the pretext of getting jobs, police said on Tuesday.

Himachal: Cheating case registered for duping four ex-servicemen on pretext of providing jobs
Himachal: Cheating case registered for duping four ex-servicemen on pretext of providing jobs

The matter came to light after a retired soldier, Kamlesh Kumar, a resident of the district’s Ghumarwin town, registered a complaint against three people.

According to the complainant, when Kamlesh Kumar retired from the Army in 2022, one of his colleagues, Trilok Chand, informed him that a person named Sanjay Thakur alias Lucky from Bhated village in Hamirpur district could help him get a job at a bank.

While engaging with him, Kamlesh Kumar was told about an opportunity at the Bank of Baroda for which a sum of 7 lakh would be required.

Kumar, therefore, transferred 5,000 to Sanjay Thakur on May 26, 2022, and 30,000 to Sanjay's partner Nitish Kumar's account on May 28.

During this time, Kamlesh Kumar's three other colleagues, also from the Army, came in contact with the accused — Thakur, Nitish Kumar and Lovepreet Singh — and gave money to get hired. Thus, in total, four ex-servicemen gave money for jobs.

Kamlesh was cheated of 8.85 lakh, Ghanshyam of Delhi of 9 lakh, Sheeshram of Rajasthan of 1.5 lakh and Omaram of Rajasthan of 1 lakh rupee.

In the complaint, it is mentioned that the accused gave them fake joining letters. When there was no appointment for a long time, and the accused kept avoiding answering their calls, Kamlesh Kumar and his companions suspected fraud.

Ghumarwin DSP Chandrapal Singh said that the police were investigating the matter.

People are appealed not to give money to anyone in the name of getting a job and immediately inform the police in such cases, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / Himachal: Cheating case registered for duping four ex-servicemen on pretext of providing jobs
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
