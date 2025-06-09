New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday met Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari here and urged him to extend the validity of all-India taxi permits from existing 12 years to 15 years. Himachal deputy CM urges Gadkari to extend validity of all-India taxi permit to 15 years

Noting that in view of its diverse topographical conditions, the development of hill states like Himachal solely depends upon expanding the road and bridge infrastructure, Agnihotri thanked Gandkari for extending a generous hand towards the state.

While raising certain prominent issues pertaining to transport department, he informed the Union minister that the state government has requested the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways regarding increasing the validity of all-India taxi permits from existing 12 years to 15 years, keeping in view the demand of the operators and the vehicle scraping policy period of 15 years.

Gadkari assured that he would look into the matter sympathetically and also directed the authorities concerned to process the case accordingly, a statement from the state government said.

Agnihotri also urged the Union minister to release the remaining funds to the tune of ₹7.63 crore under the scheme for special assistance to the state.

He also demanded declaring Nangal to Jaijon road as national highway as it would also cater to the proposed bulk drug park.

Agnihotri stated that a detailed project report to the tune of ₹429 crore has already been prepared and it would be submitted to the Centre under the Gati Shakti scheme.

He also urged Gadkari that the proposed four-laning of NH-503A from Amritsar to Hoshiarpur may be extended from Bankhandi to Jhaleda. This is a stretch of about 15 kms and would connect Shree Anandpur Sahib and Mata Chintpurni, which would also benefit pilgrims visiting these two shrines.

Agnihotri also raised the issue of connectivity between Chandigarh and Baddi industrial area in Himachal. Gadkri told him that this issue is in active consideration of the Centre, the statement said.

The deputy chief minister also raised the issue for approval for up-gradation of link road Jaijon Modh to Tahliwal Chowk via Bhai-Ka-Modh and three bridges for which ₹48.69 crore be provided under central relief.

Separately, state Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh called on Gadkari and urged him to declare Ghatasni-Shilha-Badhani-Bhubujot-Kullu road, including the Bhubujot tunnel, as national highway keeping in view its strategic importance.

Singh said that this route would provide stable connectivity for movement of defence logistics and shorten the route by 55 km.

The PWD minister also requested for taking up the construction of four laning of NH-5 from Dhalli to Rampur on priority and speedy completion of ongoing construction works on existing highways.

He also informed Gadkari that request to include five national highways in PM Gati Shakti has been submitted by the state government and urged him for approval of the same.

Singh urged the Union minister for speedy release of funds worth ₹130 crore under Central Road Fund and requested him to enhance the annual limit of CRF works to ₹250 crore in the state.

Gadkari heard the demands and assured of all possible assistance. He also approved in-principle for four-laning process of Dhalli-Rampur, the statement said.

