Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday flagged off a large-scale anti-drug awareness rally from Rohru in Shimla district, according to a statement. Himachal Governor Shukla flags off anti-drug awareness campaign

The rally witnessed participation from thousands of school students, members of Mahila Mandals and representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Marching through the Rohru market up to Raja Virbhadra Singh Government College Seema, the students carried banners and posters, spreading messages against drug abuse. The rally culminated in a public programme at the college grounds, where the governor was joined by Education Minister Rohit Thakur and MLA Mohan Lal Brakta.

Addressing the gathering, the governor said that the awareness demonstrated by the students is truly inspirational and called upon all citizens to adopt this as their own mission.

"This campaign is not political, it is a pledge to save Himachal," he said and "I do not want the youth of our state to fall prey to addiction. That is why I am here not for politics, but to protect our future".

Referring to alarming reports of drug-related deaths in the state, the governor stressed the urgency of collective action against drug abuse.

Shukla highlighted that Himachal Pradesh is not only known for its scenic beauty but also for its sacred traditions, cultural values and spiritual heritage. He emphasised that there should be no place for drug abuse in such a land and our youth must choose knowledge over narcotics, and culture over addiction.

The education minister pointed out that the upper regions of Shimla are agriculturally rich, particularly in horticulture, which can only thrive if the youth remain drug-free. "It is our collective responsibility to protect them," he added.

The minister also expressed concern over the declining population growth in the state and the growing menace of synthetic drugs. He reiterated the state government's zero-tolerance policy and expressed confidence in the campaign yielding positive outcomes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.