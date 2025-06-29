Shimla, The Himachal Pradesh government is considering amending the police manual to ensure greater accountability within the force amid reports of police personnel being involved in drug trafficking, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday. Himachal govt considering to amend police manual as personnel found involved in drug trafficking: CM

Felicitating winners of the 12th half marathon organised by the state police on the theme "Together We Defeat Drugs", Sukhu expressed serious concern over the involvement of government employees, including police personnel, in drug-related activities.

"Strict action has already been taken against 80 government employees who are facing legal proceedings," Sukhu said, according to an official statement.

The chief minister said the state is preparing to launch a large-scale anti-drug campaign, with mapping being conducted at the panchayat ward level to facilitate targeted interventions.

He said a special task force is being constituted to curb drug trafficking and the recruitment process is already underway. Additionally, 500 new posts will be filled in the police department to strengthen enforcement efforts.

"Youth are the future of the nation and protecting them from the menace of drugs is a collective responsibility," Sukhu said, reiterating the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug abuse.

He said the government is working with a two-pronged strategy of strict enforcement and a sensitive approach toward victims.

The Himachal Pradesh Anti-Drugs Act, recently passed, distinguishes between offenders and victims and aims to rehabilitate drug users.

Earlier, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla flagged off the half marathon and emphasised that the campaign must reach every household. He lauded the police department for its commitment and administered an oath to participants to stay away from intoxicants.

The marathon featured four categories half marathon, mini marathon, dream run and a special run for differently-abled participants. The winner of the half marathon was awarded ₹51,000.

The governor also inaugurated an exhibition by the state police and signed the 'Signature Board' to express solidarity with the anti-drug campaign.

