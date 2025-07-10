Shimla, State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh on Thursday announced that legal aid would be provided to all victims fighting against irregularities by the National Highway Authority of India , which have resulted in loss of life and property. Himachal minister announces legal aid for victims of NHAI irregularities

Speaking to PTI, Singh highlighted several NHAI irregularities, including 90-degree rock cuts, encroachments outside the right-of-way , improper alignment, and dumping of muck at unapproved sites. He stated that landslides in areas where NHAI is constructing roads have caused several deaths and damaged properties.

Singh said, "I will seek an appointment with the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to apprise him about the ground realities in the state. I will also urge for a law that mandates videography of 100 metres of surrounding land before starting work, ensures immediate compensation, sets up grievance redressal cells, and enforces proper monitoring of work."

He added that while contractors must take responsibility in case of damage, accountability should also be fixed for NHAI officials who are supervising the work.

The minister, who had earlier called NHAI officials the "most corrupt in the country," stated that about 700 complaints have been filed against the NHAI in Himachal Pradesh.

In the past three days, since launching the "Justice for Himachal" campaign against NHAI, Singh said he had been contacted by around 60-70 people, through messages, emails, and phone calls, sharing their grievances.

"All victims fighting against NHAI irregularities resulting in loss of life and property will be provided free legal aid," Singh added.

The campaign was launched after a dispute between Singh and NHAI officials escalated following the collapse of a five-storey building in Bhatakuffar, Shimla, on June 30. Bhatakuffar falls within Singh's constituency, and NHAI Manager Achal Jindal, who visited the site, alleged that Singh had assaulted him.

In his police complaint, Jindal accused Singh of using abusive language and physically assaulting him when he informed the minister that the building collapse occurred 30 metres outside the NH ROW. Singh denied the allegations, calling them an attempt to divert attention from NHAI's negligence in causing the collapse.

After Singh was booked for wrongful restraint, causing hurt and criminal force to deter a public servant, four complaints were filed against NHAI officials by the owner of the collapsed building, Ranjana Verma, residents, and forest officials for endangering lives and causing property damage through negligence.

Forest officer Ajeet Kumar blamed NHAI for a landslide on June 30, which resulted in the damage of nearly 8,550 square metres of protected land and uprooted trees. The estimated loss was calculated to be around ₹2.14 crore. The complaint was filed after a departmental inquiry identified the negligent execution of rock-cutting work by NHAI as the primary cause of the landslide.

