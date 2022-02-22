Himachal Pradesh: 6 killed in blast at firecracker factory, probe underway

Six people, including a girl, were killed and 13 others were injured on Tuesday in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district, officials familiar with the matter said.

While chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed the divisional commissioner to inquire into the incident and submit a report within a week, efforts are underway to trace the owner of the factory who is absconding, they added.

The deceased, migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh, were working in the factory at Bathu-Bathri in Tahliwal industrial area of Haroli sub-division when the explosion took place around 11.30 am. A fire tender rushed to the spot while the injured were taken to Sian Hospital at Bathri. All of them were later referred to the Regional Hospital at Una, the officials cited above said on condition of anonymity.

The toll, however, is likely to rise as 10 of the injured people are in a critical condition and were shifted to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, the officials added.

Una deputy commissioner Raghav Sharma said he has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident under the supervision of the sub-divisional magistrate of Haroli. “We have also intimated the controller of explosives and the probe will be conducted under their guidance as they have technical expertise in handling and storage of explosives,” he said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a relief of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the blast. “ ₹two lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic factory mishap in Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Likewise, Thakur announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh each to the next kin of the deceased and provided ₹15,000 each to those admitted at PGIMER. A relief of ₹5,000 was also given to each of the three persons admitted at Una hospital.

He also directed the district administration to immediately provide relief and rehabilitation to the affected persons and initiate stern action against the guilty.

The chief minister said the factory was not registered with the industries department and was being run illegally. Locals, including a panchayat representative, said they were not aware that the factory, which started operations three months ago, was a firecracker manufacturing unit.

Meanwhile, the families of the victims alleged lack of safety protocols in the factory.

“Nobody knows what happened. The owner of the premises has fled. There were no safety measures or equipment to protect workers from such incidents,” Abrar, whose mother and sister were killed in the blast, said.

