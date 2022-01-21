Himachal Pradesh: 7 killed in Mandi hooch tragedy, four arrested

Seven people were killed after consuming illegal spurious liquor in Sundernagar town of Mandi district since Wednesday, police said on Thursday, adding that four people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

According to police, five people died on Wednesday while two others -- Sita Ram of Khanyor village and Bhagat Ram -- died a day later. Of them, Sita Ram died after falling ill in his house while Bhagat Ram was undergoing treatment at Lal Bahadur Shashtri Government Medical College and Hospital (LBSGMC), Nerchowk.

Meanwhile, three more people were admitted to the LBSGMC on Thursday, taking the total number of people hospitalised to five. One of them, who was admitted at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, in serious condition has now been referred to PGI Chandigarh

Sub-divisional magistrate Dharmesh Kumar said that 10 vehicles fitted with public address system have been deployed in the area to make people aware and urging them to seek medical advice if symptoms occur.

The Himachal Pradesh government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. The SIT will be headed by deputy inspector general (DIG, central range) Madhududan with SP Kangra Khushal Chand Sharma, SP Mandi Shalini Agnihotri and SP (Crime) CID Shimla Virendra Kalia as its members.

On Wednesday, Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said the liquor vend from where the hooch had been purchased had been sealed, and two people had been taken into custody.

The Mandi police on Thursday arrested four people including a panchayat ex-pradhan and kin of a serving pradhan in the case. They have been identified as Jagdish Chand, ex-pradhan of Salapar panchayat and Acchar Singh, the father-in-law of the serving pradhan of the panchayat. Two other accused were identified as Sohan Lal and Pradeep Kumar. Police have recovered 12 bottles of ‘Santra’ brand liquor from Sohan Lal.

All four were booked under sections 304 (cupable homicide), 308 (punishment for culpable homicide) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code.

The incident gave way to a political slugfest with the opposition Congress accusing the ruling BJP of sheltering the liquor mafia in Sundernagar area. The BJP however, hit back saying that one of the accused was associated with Congress.

Former chief parliamentary secretary and Congress leader Sohan Lal Thakur alleged that illicit liquor was being sold in Sundernagar for a long time, but the administration was “under pressure” not to act against the mafia. He alleged that spurious liquor was smuggled from Chandigarh and sold in border areas of Sundernagar sub-division, including Salapar, Kangu, Harabagh, Jarol, Pung, Mahadev, Dhanotu, Bhaur, Naulakha, Dadour and Kanaid.

Dhabas adjacent to the National Highway (NH) from Mandi to Kullu-Manali had reportedly been selling this liquor, alleged Sohan Lal.

Meanwhile, police found that the spurious liquor was being sold in original cartons. Police had recovered several cartons dumped at secluded places after the tragedy unfolded.