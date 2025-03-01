Himachal Pradesh weather: 583 roads shut; IMD predicts more snowfall, rain in several districts

Heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti areas has led to the accumulation of thick layers of snow, affecting vehicular movement on arterial roads. The Indian Meteorological Department said that a fresh spell of western disturbance will bring rain and snowfall to the northern hills in the next three to four days. Vehicles cover with fresh snowfall at Keylong, in Lahaul and Spiti on Wednesday.(ANI File)

Regional transport has been heavily disrupted in Himachal Pradesh. Many vehicles were swept away or trapped in sludge following flash floods triggered by incessant torrential rain in lower areas of the Kullu district. Landslides have also been reported in several parts of the state.

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said that a total of 583 roads in the state, including five National Highways, were blocked. 279 water supply schemes have been impacted and a total of 2263 distribution transformers (DTRs) have been crippled due to heavy snowfall and rain.

Lahaul and Spiti: Rooftops covered with snow amid fresh snowfall at Keylong, in Lahaul and Spiti.(PTI)

Impact of Western disturbances

IMD senior scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma attributed unfavourable weather conditions in the state to western disturbances and forecasted another spell of heavy snowfall on March 3.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, “The sudden change in climate was because of the Western disturbances, which activated on February 25 and continued till late last night.”

“Another Western disturbance will be activated on March 2, and its effect will be seen on 3 March. Kangra, Chamba, and Lahaul Spiti will see heavy to very heavy snowfall. Kullu and Mandi will see heavy rainfall,” he added.

However, the scientist predicted weather conditions to improve in the hill state from March 5.

IMD Scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy said that moderate thunderstorms are expected in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and sub-Himalayan West Bengal. “There is a chance of heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh. Easterly waves are moving, which is why South India is witnessing heavy rainfall, impacting Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep. A fresh western disturbance is expected in 3-4 days, bringing another round of rain and storms to the northern hills,” she added.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday urged people to stay away from rivers and streams as parts of the state are battled due to bad weather. The Congress leader also urged people to remain cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the district administration.