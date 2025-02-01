Menu Explore
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 1, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 01, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 1, 2025 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 1, 2025, is 13.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.84 °C and 17.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 01, 2025
Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 2, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.67 °C and 18.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 2, 202513.41Sky is clear
February 3, 202516.92Sky is clear
February 4, 202522.00Sky is clear
February 5, 202516.15Light rain
February 6, 202516.20Light rain
February 7, 202516.96Light rain
February 8, 202517.31Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 1, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.44 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata25.13 °C Broken clouds
Chennai27.85 °C Light rain
Bengaluru26.29 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad27.97 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad24.08 °C Sky is clear
Delhi22.56 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

