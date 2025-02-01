Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 1, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 1, 2025, is 13.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.84 °C and 17.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:53 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 2, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.67 °C and 18.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 2, 2025 13.41 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 16.92 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 22.00 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 16.15 Light rain February 6, 2025 16.20 Light rain February 7, 2025 16.96 Light rain February 8, 2025 17.31 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 1, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.44 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 25.13 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.29 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.97 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 24.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.56 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



