Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 10, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 10, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 10, 2025 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 10, 2025, is 15.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.53 °C and 17.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 10, 2025
Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.09 °C and 17.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 11, 202515.45Broken clouds
February 12, 202516.67Sky is clear
February 13, 202515.90Sky is clear
February 14, 202516.88Scattered clouds
February 15, 202519.78Scattered clouds
February 16, 202520.33Few clouds
February 17, 202519.44Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on February 10, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.5 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata24.84 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.8 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru26.53 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad30.14 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad28.63 °C Few clouds
Delhi24.46 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

