Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 10, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 10, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 10, 2025, is 15.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.53 °C and 17.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.09 °C and 17.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 11, 2025
|15.45
|Broken clouds
|February 12, 2025
|16.67
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|15.90
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|16.88
|Scattered clouds
|February 15, 2025
|19.78
|Scattered clouds
|February 16, 2025
|20.33
|Few clouds
|February 17, 2025
|19.44
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on February 10, 2025
