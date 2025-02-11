Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 11, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 11, 2025, is 14.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.86 °C and 17.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:01 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.11 °C and 17.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 12, 2025 14.28 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 15.62 Sky is clear February 14, 2025 15.99 Overcast clouds February 15, 2025 18.84 Scattered clouds February 16, 2025 19.38 Broken clouds February 17, 2025 18.53 Light rain February 18, 2025 18.79 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.75 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.06 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.2 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 25.01 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.77 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 27.73 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



