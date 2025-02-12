Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 12, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 12, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 12, 2025 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 12, 2025, is 13.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.91 °C and 17.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 12, 2025
Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 13, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.98 °C and 18.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 13, 202513.51Sky is clear
February 14, 202516.53Broken clouds
February 15, 202518.64Overcast clouds
February 16, 202519.33Broken clouds
February 17, 202517.52Overcast clouds
February 18, 202517.83Sky is clear
February 19, 202517.80Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on February 12, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.01 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.35 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.25 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru25.99 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.13 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad26.45 °C Sky is clear
Delhi22.17 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On