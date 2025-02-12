Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 12, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 12, 2025, is 13.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.91 °C and 17.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:02 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 13, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.98 °C and 18.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 13, 2025 13.51 Sky is clear February 14, 2025 16.53 Broken clouds February 15, 2025 18.64 Overcast clouds February 16, 2025 19.33 Broken clouds February 17, 2025 17.52 Overcast clouds February 18, 2025 17.83 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 17.80 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.01 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.25 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.99 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.13 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.45 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.17 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



