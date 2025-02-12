Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 12, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 12, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 12, 2025, is 13.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.91 °C and 17.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 13, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.98 °C and 18.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 13, 2025
|13.51
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|16.53
|Broken clouds
|February 15, 2025
|18.64
|Overcast clouds
|February 16, 2025
|19.33
|Broken clouds
|February 17, 2025
|17.52
|Overcast clouds
|February 18, 2025
|17.83
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|17.80
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on February 12, 2025
