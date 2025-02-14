Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 14, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 14, 2025, is 15.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.29 °C and 20.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:04 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.05 °C and 18.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 15, 2025 15.63 Overcast clouds February 16, 2025 18.05 Overcast clouds February 17, 2025 17.33 Overcast clouds February 18, 2025 17.71 Light rain February 19, 2025 18.33 Overcast clouds February 20, 2025 18.92 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 15.57 Light rain



Weather in other cities on February 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.68 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.86 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.01 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 29.9 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 27.42 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.46 °C Few clouds



