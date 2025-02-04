Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 4, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 4, 2025, is 15.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.83 °C and 15.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 05:55 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.8 °C and 15.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 5, 2025 15.39 Moderate rain February 6, 2025 15.09 Light rain February 7, 2025 15.56 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 18.34 Few clouds February 9, 2025 18.54 Overcast clouds February 10, 2025 16.85 Light rain February 11, 2025 18.22 Light rain



Weather in other cities on February 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.5 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 25.12 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.5 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.95 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.64 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.69 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.2 °C Overcast clouds



