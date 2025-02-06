Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 6, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 6, 2025, is 14.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.88 °C and 16.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 05:57 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 7, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.55 °C and 18.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 7, 2025 14.68 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 17.44 Scattered clouds February 9, 2025 17.90 Broken clouds February 10, 2025 18.65 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 18.41 Light rain February 12, 2025 17.81 Few clouds February 13, 2025 16.99 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.79 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.11 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 25.01 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 30.24 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 23.72 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.32 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.