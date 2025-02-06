Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 6, 2025
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 6, 2025, is 14.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.88 °C and 16.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 7, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.55 °C and 18.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 7, 2025
|14.68
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|17.44
|Scattered clouds
|February 9, 2025
|17.90
|Broken clouds
|February 10, 2025
|18.65
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|18.41
|Light rain
|February 12, 2025
|17.81
|Few clouds
|February 13, 2025
|16.99
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 6, 2025
