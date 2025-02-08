Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 8, 2025
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 8, 2025, is 16.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.15 °C and 19.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.18 °C and 19.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 9, 2025
|16.43
|Scattered clouds
|February 10, 2025
|18.43
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|18.21
|Scattered clouds
|February 12, 2025
|18.24
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|17.09
|Light rain
|February 14, 2025
|15.83
|Overcast clouds
|February 15, 2025
|16.92
|Sky is clear
