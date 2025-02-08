Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 8, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 8, 2025, is 16.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.15 °C and 19.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 05:59 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.18 °C and 19.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 9, 2025 16.43 Scattered clouds February 10, 2025 18.43 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 18.21 Scattered clouds February 12, 2025 18.24 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 17.09 Light rain February 14, 2025 15.83 Overcast clouds February 15, 2025 16.92 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.44 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.26 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.34 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 25.03 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 28.11 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.41 °C Broken clouds Delhi 21.78 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



