Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 9, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 9, 2025, is 18.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.17 °C and 19.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:00 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 10, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.5 °C and 18.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 10, 2025 18.49 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 17.82 Broken clouds February 12, 2025 17.50 Light rain February 13, 2025 16.32 Sky is clear February 14, 2025 16.27 Few clouds February 15, 2025 17.72 Sky is clear February 16, 2025 18.84 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.75 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.81 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 25.55 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.52 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.9 °C Few clouds Delhi 23.33 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.