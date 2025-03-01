Menu Explore
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 1, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 01, 2025 07:08 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on March 1, 2025 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 1, 2025, is 12.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.54 °C and 14.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 01, 2025
Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.38 °C and 17.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 2, 202512.46Light rain
March 3, 202515.68Sky is clear
March 4, 202517.55Light rain
March 5, 202514.24Moderate rain
March 6, 202517.59Sky is clear
March 7, 202519.66Sky is clear
March 8, 202521.74Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 1, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.06 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata30.57 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.14 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru27.77 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad30.61 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad28.99 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi22.46 °C Light rain


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

