Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 10, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 10, 2025, is 18.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.87 °C and 21.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:22 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.1 °C and 23.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 11, 2025 18.25 Overcast clouds March 12, 2025 22.06 Broken clouds March 13, 2025 22.47 Sky is clear March 14, 2025 22.38 Light rain March 15, 2025 21.66 Moderate rain March 16, 2025 13.47 Light rain March 17, 2025 19.89 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.94 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.0 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.12 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 29.35 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.44 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 36.88 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.02 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

