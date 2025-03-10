Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 10, 2025
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 10, 2025, is 18.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.87 °C and 21.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.1 °C and 23.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 11, 2025
|18.25
|Overcast clouds
|March 12, 2025
|22.06
|Broken clouds
|March 13, 2025
|22.47
|Sky is clear
|March 14, 2025
|22.38
|Light rain
|March 15, 2025
|21.66
|Moderate rain
|March 16, 2025
|13.47
|Light rain
|March 17, 2025
|19.89
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025
