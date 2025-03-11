Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on March 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 11, 2025, is 19.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.3 °C and 22.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.77 °C and 24.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 12, 2025
|19.80
|Broken clouds
|March 13, 2025
|22.82
|Sky is clear
|March 14, 2025
|22.29
|Light rain
|March 15, 2025
|18.34
|Light rain
|March 16, 2025
|17.08
|Moderate rain
|March 17, 2025
|16.85
|Light rain
|March 18, 2025
|19.89
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025
