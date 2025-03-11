Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 11, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 11, 2025, is 19.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.3 °C and 22.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:23 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.77 °C and 24.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 12, 2025 19.80 Broken clouds March 13, 2025 22.82 Sky is clear March 14, 2025 22.29 Light rain March 15, 2025 18.34 Light rain March 16, 2025 17.08 Moderate rain March 17, 2025 16.85 Light rain March 18, 2025 19.89 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 31.33 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 30.87 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.82 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 29.03 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.3 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 37.22 °C Few clouds Delhi 31.42 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



