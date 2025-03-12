Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 12, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 12, 2025, is 20.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.96 °C and 24.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:23 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.78 °C and 22.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 13, 2025 20.54 Sky is clear March 14, 2025 20.76 Heavy intensity rain March 15, 2025 20.43 Light rain March 16, 2025 19.54 Moderate rain March 17, 2025 20.31 Moderate rain March 18, 2025 19.39 Light rain March 19, 2025 21.23 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 31.23 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 31.66 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.9 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.79 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 37.09 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.85 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.