Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 12, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on March 12, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 12, 2025, is 20.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.96 °C and 24.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.78 °C and 22.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 13, 2025
|20.54
|Sky is clear
|March 14, 2025
|20.76
|Heavy intensity rain
|March 15, 2025
|20.43
|Light rain
|March 16, 2025
|19.54
|Moderate rain
|March 17, 2025
|20.31
|Moderate rain
|March 18, 2025
|19.39
|Light rain
|March 19, 2025
|21.23
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on March 12, 2025
