Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 2, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 2, 2025, is 13.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.47 °C and 18.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:16 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 3, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.39 °C and 18.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 3, 2025 13.85 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 17.29 Moderate rain March 5, 2025 13.70 Moderate rain March 6, 2025 16.51 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 17.62 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 20.17 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 22.37 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.91 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.25 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.75 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.42 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.59 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



