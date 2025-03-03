Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 3, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on March 3, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 3, 2025, is 16.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.08 °C and 18.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.22 °C and 14.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 4, 2025
|16.49
|Broken clouds
|March 5, 2025
|13.08
|Light rain
|March 6, 2025
|16.47
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|18.90
|Scattered clouds
|March 8, 2025
|19.84
|Sky is clear
|March 9, 2025
|19.76
|Overcast clouds
|March 10, 2025
|19.95
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025
