Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 3, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 3, 2025, is 16.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.08 °C and 18.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:17 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.22 °C and 14.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 4, 2025 16.49 Broken clouds March 5, 2025 13.08 Light rain March 6, 2025 16.47 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 18.90 Scattered clouds March 8, 2025 19.84 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 19.76 Overcast clouds March 10, 2025 19.95 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.24 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 29.07 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.04 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 33.63 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.48 °C Few clouds Delhi 26.34 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.