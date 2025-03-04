Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 4, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 4, 2025, is 11.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.77 °C and 14.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:18 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.73 °C and 19.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 5, 2025 11.78 Light rain March 6, 2025 16.61 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 19.23 Broken clouds March 8, 2025 19.36 Light rain March 9, 2025 20.44 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 21.47 Scattered clouds March 11, 2025 22.01 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.82 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.91 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.63 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 31.25 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.84 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 32.3 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.06 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



