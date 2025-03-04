Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 4, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on March 4, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 4, 2025, is 11.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.77 °C and 14.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.73 °C and 19.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 5, 2025
|11.78
|Light rain
|March 6, 2025
|16.61
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|19.23
|Broken clouds
|March 8, 2025
|19.36
|Light rain
|March 9, 2025
|20.44
|Sky is clear
|March 10, 2025
|21.47
|Scattered clouds
|March 11, 2025
|22.01
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on March 4, 2025
