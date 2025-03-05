Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 5, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 5, 2025, is 14.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.55 °C and 18.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:18 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 6, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.44 °C and 21.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 6, 2025 14.57 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 19.74 Few clouds March 8, 2025 18.83 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 19.62 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 21.40 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 21.96 Overcast clouds March 12, 2025 21.09 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.3 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.87 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.4 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 30.32 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 32.05 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.7 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.